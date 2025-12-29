Tony Khan Provides Update On Adam Cole Following AEW Worlds End

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the post-show media scrum for Worlds End, discussing various topics, including Adam Cole’s appearance at the AEW Worlds End Zero Hour pre-show.

Khan said, “Well, there’s certainly no pressure. I was just really happy to hear from Adam Cole, and I thought the fans would be so happy to see him. And obviously, Adam Cole’s been a great champion in AEW, and it was important for Adam Cole to step away and prioritize his health and wellbeing. We love him, and he’s a great star here. And absolutely, like we said when he spoke earlier, we want Adam Cole to be involved in AEW.”

On whether he has any update on Cole’s health:

“I don’t have any health updates, other than to say you can see he’s doing well. And he’s excited about AEW. This has been such a great Continental Classic… So with Adam Cole, no particular update other than to say you can see he’s doing well. And since we last heard from him when he had to vacate the TNT Championship at AEW All In Texas. It was a sad moment, it was a hard moment for a lot of the fans and for a lot of us in AEW. So we were so happy to hear from him to end the year at AEW Worlds End at a high note.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)