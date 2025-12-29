WWE Planning Major 2026 Push For Jacob Fatu

An update has emerged regarding the status of Jacob Fatu, who has been absent from WWE programming since October.

Fatu was written off television following a graphic backstage angle on the October 17 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The segment showed Fatu being discovered with a bloody mouth and what appeared to be teeth scattered on the floor. While shocking in presentation, the angle was reportedly designed to explain his sudden disappearance from WWE TV.

As previously reported by Bodyslam.net, the angle was used to cover for a legitimate medical situation, allowing Fatu time away from television to undergo a required dental procedure.

According to new information provided to Bodyslam.net, WWE remains extremely high on Fatu and has significant plans in place for him once he returns. Sources indicate the company is targeting 2026 as a potential “breakthrough year” for the SmackDown star, with creative momentum already planned prior to his temporary hiatus.

In terms of timing, Fatu is currently expected to make his return to WWE programming in the early months of 2026. That projected window lines up with WWE’s build toward the Royal Rumble 2026, scheduled for January 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

If cleared as planned, Fatu could emerge as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match — a scenario that would immediately position him as a major presence as WWE heads into WrestleMania season.