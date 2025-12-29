Powerhouse Hobbs Makes World Title Intentions Clear In AEW

AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs recently appeared on the Mega Powers podcast to discuss various topics, including what he has learned from working with his stablemate Samoa Joe in The Opps.

Hobbs said, “You can see I’m learning from Joe. I think the confidence has went from here to here. So you know, Joe will let me know when I’m not handling business, and he’s going to let me know when I’m handling business.”

On his five-year plan in AEW:

“That’s the plan [the World Title]. That’s always a plan. If you don’t want to be world champion, you need to get up out of here.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

