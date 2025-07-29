AEW Backstage Operations Shift, Tony Khan Implements Formal Production Meetings

A new report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com has revealed a notable backstage shift in All Elite Wrestling as the company prepares for its upcoming slate of major events.

According to Alvarez, via his X subscriber feed and Wrestling Observer Live, AEW President Tony Khan has adopted a more traditional approach to show preparation.

The company is introducing formal production meetings before television tapings. “Tony Khan has been doing actual production meetings for awhile now, getting the top agents, announcers, etc., all in a room together to go over things before the shows,” Alvarez reported.

This new format has reportedly been in place for several months, marking a clear shift in AEW’s behind-the-scenes operations.

Historically, Khan preferred a more segmented process, opting for a series of individual meetings throughout the day rather than a centralized team discussion. “Tony’s production meeting was, well, I go and I meet with these guys and then I go meet with these guys… He just did these meetings throughout the day and that was what he considered production meetings,” Alvarez said. “Other people were like, that’s not a production meeting. So the point of this is, of late, he actually is now doing production meetings.”

The change appears to be part of a broader effort to streamline AEW’s internal operations as the company enters a critical stretch on the road to its next blockbuster event.

Forbidden Door

AEW is currently gearing up for its next major pay-per-view, AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, which will take place on August 24 from London, England. The formalized backstage structure could play a key role in ensuring smooth execution during this cross-promotional mega-show.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on AEW’s backstage developments and full coverage of Forbidden Door.