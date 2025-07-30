Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

AEW has recently announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will air on TBS and Max.

In the tag team match, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Alex Windsor will team up to face ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and Billie Starkz.

Previously announced for the show, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) will take on The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) in an AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinals Match. Additionally, MJF from The Hurt Syndicate will make a live appearance.

Also scheduled is a match for the AEW World Championship, where “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against Jon Moxley of The Death Riders. It has been stipulated that everyone is banned from ringside during this match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.