Backstage News Multiple Date Changes For ROH’s Death Before Dishonor

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW has rescheduled ROH Death Before Dishonor to take place on Friday, August 29th, instead of September 5th.

The event will be held at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the date change was prompted by a scheduling conflict involving Tony Khan. Known for his regular presence at TV tapings and major events, Khan had a prior commitment to attend a wedding on the original date. To ensure his attendance, the event was moved a week earlier.

ROH’s Death Before Dishonor 2025 is part of the company’s residency at the venue, which also includes three episodes of Dynamite and three episodes of Collision.