Backstage News On Deonna Purrazzo’s Status With AEW

According to Fightful Select, Deonna Purrazzo still has a significant amount of time remaining on her contract with AEW/ROH, despite not competing on television since the June 21 episode of ROH.

The report indicates that Purrazzo is under a three-year deal with the company, which runs through 2026, meaning she will remain under contract until the start of 2027.

Purrazzo was not present in Dallas for Starrcast or All In: Texas. When asked about her absence, people within the company stated that her bookings were impacted by injuries, which ultimately led to the delay of the ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament.

This tournament was initially intended to conclude at the Supercard of Honor event, but it did not.