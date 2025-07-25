Backstage News On ROH Receiving TV Deal Offers

According to Fightful Select, Ring of Honor (ROH) received offers for a potential television deal, but the negotiations did not materialize.

The report also mentioned that AEW President Tony Khan has had specific goals and terms regarding the value of a potential ROH TV deal.

Sources close to Warner Bros. Discovery indicated that there were discussions about ROH airing on TruTV. Although the two sides were unable to finalize an agreement, AEW was open to broadcasting a replay of Dynamite in that time slot.

Following these discussions, it has been confirmed that Dynamite will begin airing on Friday nights at 10 PM ET on TruTV, starting in January 2026. There has been significant interest from various potential broadcasting partners for ROH, but sources have not indicated that a deal is close to being finalized.

ROH has been without a traditional television deal since before the pandemic in 2020, and Tony Khan has expressed his desire to see the show back on TV.