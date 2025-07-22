Willow Nightingale Defends Deonna Purrazzo After Viral Body Shaming Comments

Over the weekend, AEW star Deonna Purrazzo faced off against Jonathan Gresham at a Game Changer Wrestling event, delivering a technically sound performance that quickly gained traction online. However, while many praised the in-ring work, a portion of the conversation on social media focused inappropriately on Purrazzo’s physical appearance.

The backlash sparked a powerful response from fellow AEW star Willow Nightingale, who took to Twitter/X to address the body-shaming rhetoric and defend Purrazzo’s talent and professionalism.

“You know who was the main character of my feed yesterday? Deonna. So I sought out her match vs. Gresham and it was a fun watch! When they were moving, they were moving and it was silky smooth. It told a good story, technically sound, and made me smile many more times than once.”

Willow continued by highlighting the persistent issue of body-based commentary in professional wrestling, particularly directed at women.

“Some people’s lack of humanity doesn’t surprise me…”

“All of this is to say I know just as well as anyone in this business (probably better tbh) that people are gonna say what they want about your body and sure, I guess they’re entitled to that?? BUT why in the blue hell is that the prevailing conversation when a professional is still going out there and successfully doing their job?”

“I’m not naive. Some people’s lack of humanity doesn’t surprise me. I guess I’m just still hopeful we could collectively try to be better to one another?”

All of this is to say I know just as well as anyone in this business (probably better tbh) that people are gonna say what they want about your body and sure, I guess they’re entitled to that?? BUT why in the blue hell is that the prevailing conversation when a professional is… https://t.co/1VXloIPGOC — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) July 22, 2025

Purrazzo Support

Purrazzo has not publicly responded to the online criticism, but many fans and fellow wrestlers have rallied behind her in support. The match itself was widely praised for its fluid storytelling and technical execution—reminding audiences that the focus should remain on what performers do in the ring, not how they look outside of it.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Deonna Purrazzo, Willow Nightingale, and the latest from AEW and the indie wrestling world.