Cedric Alexander Addresses AEW Rumors & Potential Hurt Syndicate Reunion

Former WWE star and pro wrestling veteran Cedric Alexander recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the potential of him joining the Hurt Syndicate in AEW now that he has left WWE.

Alexander said, “It’s good to get people talking [on rumors of him joining the Hurt Syndicate]. I’m glad people were wondering what can happen, cause that adds to the excitement of it all.”

“Nothing is off the table…”

He added, “Nothing is off the table, but right now I’m focused on me, focused on carving my own path, and being my own man, so to speak.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.