Jake “The Snake” Roberts Reveals Why He Missed AEW All In Weekend Event

AEW manager and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has revealed the reason behind his absence from Starrcast during the recent AEW All In weekend in Texas — a travel nightmare caused by weather-related delays.

Speaking on a new episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts addressed his no-show and shared that it was not due to health or scheduling, but rather an eight-hour ordeal at Atlanta’s airport that ended in cancellation.

“I was there ’til 1:00 AM in the morning before they canceled it…”

“I sat at the Atlanta airport for eight hours waiting for a flight that never happened,” Roberts said. “I was there ’til 1:00 AM in the morning before they canceled it. It was supposed to leave at 4:30 [PM]. They screwed me. I was able to keep it under control, surprisingly.”

Weather Issues Caused Nationwide Disruptions

Roberts explained that widespread storms were the cause of the issue, noting how weather in one region can disrupt air travel across the country.

“Just the weather. These storms that are coming through, no matter where they hit, it affects the whole country,” he added. “If they have storms in Chicago, that still affects Atlanta… So planes don’t get out. They don’t make their connections. That throws everything up in the air.”

Fans who were hoping to meet Roberts at the popular Starrcast convention were left disappointed, but the wrestling legend assured listeners that he made every effort to attend the event and remains committed to his ongoing role in AEW.

While Jake “The Snake” didn’t appear at Starrcast this time, he continues to make sporadic appearances on AEW television and remains a respected voice in the industry.

