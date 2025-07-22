Backstage News On AJ Styles’ Appearance At TNA Slammiversary

WWE star and pro wrestling veteran “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles made an appearance at TNA Slammiversary 2025 on Sunday and congratulated Leon Slater on becoming the youngest X-Division Champion in company history after his victory over Moose.

According to Sports Illustrated, Styles’ visit received a universally positive reception backstage. The report noted that cameras were present, but it remains unclear whether they belonged to WWE or TNA and what the footage will be used for.

While Styles didn’t participate in any storylines during the event, sources from both TNA and WWE indicated that his creative plans may have changed throughout the evening. Initially, Styles was expected to be involved in a segment with Frankie Kazarian, but those plans shifted before the event began.

Creative Changes

Carlos Silva confirmed that the plan for Styles underwent “a few changes” leading up to the show, although the primary intention was always to celebrate his history with the X-Division.

TNA sources also speculate that WWE may have hesitated to commit to a future match for Styles in TNA Wrestling, as it might be something they couldn’t guarantee. As of now, there’s no word on whether Styles will make another appearance for TNA, but updates will be provided as information becomes available.