Grayson Waller Announces A-Town Down Under Breakup

The tag team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, collectively known as A-Town Down Under, has officially come to an end.

The shocking split was announced in an unexpected and casual backstage segment during the July 21st episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, as Grayson Waller, appearing without his tag team partner, broke the news to The New Day.

“He’s Finally Off My Back”

In the segment, Waller approached Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, interrupting them mid-conversation to drop the news. He bluntly stated that Austin Theory was injured, and with that, their partnership was done. “He’s finally off my back,” Waller said. “A-Town Down Under is no more.”

Without missing a beat, Waller immediately pivoted, offering to team with Kingston and Woods. The New Day appeared confused and skeptical of the sudden offer, with Waller walking off to “go get the car” as if the entire exchange were business as usual.

A Team With Tension and Titles

While the manner of the breakup was abrupt, the writing had been on the wall for months. Tensions between the cocky duo began surfacing as early as February 2024, with frequent bickering and miscommunication in matches. Even after capturing gold, their dynamic remained unstable.

At WrestleMania 40, A-Town Down Under won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a six-pack ladder match — the first main roster titles for both men. However, they soon lost the gold in the process of the WWE tag team title unification and never regained momentum.

Their chemistry began to visibly deteriorate on television, and the announcement appears to mark the official end of the team, albeit with no in-ring blowoff or formal confrontation.

Grayson Waller tells The New Day that Austin Theory got himself injured so he no longer needs to carry the dead weight and wants to work with The New Day. New Day don't seem too happy about it…#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/jha26vlHPm — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) July 22, 2025

What’s Next?

It remains unclear whether Theory’s injury is legitimate or a storyline device to write him off. His absence from the segment raises questions about his immediate future.

Meanwhile, Waller seems to be moving on quickly, targeting a possible alliance with The New Day. Whether they entertain that idea or not, it’s clear that Waller is positioning himself for a new chapter on the Raw brand.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and all the fallout from WWE Raw.