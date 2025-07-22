Drew McIntyre Blasts Travis Scott Over WrestleMania 41 Interference

Drew McIntyre is not holding back. During a fiery appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, the former WWE Champion ripped into Travis Scott for his controversial interference at WrestleMania 41, calling the rapper a “piece of sh*t” and blaming him for disrupting the main event finish.

“Do a six-minute run-in at WrestleMania and screw up our damn main event. Travis Scott. Piece of sh*t,” McIntyre said bluntly.

The remarks reflect what appears to be real frustration from McIntyre, who was part of the highly anticipated bout between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Scott’s delayed run-in was widely criticized online for stalling the finish, and reports suggest that his involvement with WWE has quietly ended as he shifts focus to other projects.

Meanwhile, McIntyre’s own SummerSlam path is heating up. At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, McIntyre lost to Randy Orton, but what happened after the bell stole the headlines. In a shocking act of aggression, McIntyre hit country music star and fan-favorite Jelly Roll with a devastating Claymore Kick, laying the groundwork for an unexpected tag match at SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam

The match is now official: Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul will face Jelly Roll & Randy Orton in a high-profile tag team clash at MetLife Stadium.

This feud continues to blur the lines between celebrity crossovers and in-ring competition—and McIntyre has made it clear he’s not here for any outsider disrespect.

