Eric Bischoff Predicts TNA Could Surpass AEW By Next Year

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, former WCW President Eric Bischoff made headlines with a bold prediction: TNA Wrestling could overtake AEW as the number two wrestling promotion in North America by next year.

Bischoff praised TNA’s recent momentum, including their record-breaking Slammiversary event, and lauded the company’s “quiet, incremental growth” under its current leadership.

“I was texting back and forth with Carlos [Silva] an hour ago… I reached out and said, ‘Hey, congratulations on what you did.’ They had a big night last night, great turnout, and they’re making a lot of smart decisions,” Bischoff said. “They’re growing incrementally, and they’re doing it almost quietly… producing great shows, bringing in great talent, and growing their business.”

Bischoff emphasized that TNA’s biggest obstacle remains its current broadcast reach, and suggested the company is “one deal away” from making a serious leap forward.

“If they get a broadcast partner, if they get the right broadcast situation… because they’ve got the product, they know what they’re doing, there’s a good team of people. They just need a bigger platform. And if they get it—watch them take off.”

When asked point blank if TNA could pass AEW by this time next year, Bischoff didn’t hesitate: “By this time next year? I think so. It depends on the TV deal. If the TV deal isn’t a big one, that will be tough, damn near impossible. But with the right television partner, they’re number two this time next year.”

Bischoff also took a not-so-subtle jab at AEW’s creative direction, stating that TNA is doing a better job appealing to the general wrestling audience. “They’re doing the basics and producing a show for the mainstream wrestling audience,” he said. “Not for that 10% hardcore sicko that everybody thinks is a cool demo.”

He went on to say that TNA has the potential to “be number two in a minute” if they continue on their current path with the right broadcast partner.

WWE-TNA Partnership Not About AEW?

As for theories that WWE’s ongoing relationship with TNA is meant to weaken AEW, Bischoff dismissed that notion. Instead, he believes it’s more of a legal safeguard on WWE’s part.

“I think what they are trying to do is position themselves to not end up in another antitrust lawsuit… by supporting, being in business with other organizations. It’s a cover-your-ass legal strategy,” Bischoff theorized. “I really don’t think WWE spends a lot of time thinking about how to compete with AEW.”

