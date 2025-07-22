D-Von Dudley Names The Hardys As The Only Opponents He Trusts For Final Match

It looks like one of the most legendary rivalries in tag team wrestling history will get its final chapter at TNA Bound for Glory 2025, as Team 3D is set to reunite to face The Hardy Boyz in what will be D-Von Dudley’s farewell match.

The match was teased during Sunday’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view, where The Hardy Boyz captured the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a wild four-way ladder match. After the bout, Bully Ray appeared and confronted the champions, challenging them to one last showdown—Team 3D vs. The Hardys—at Bound for Glory on October 12.

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet—recorded before Slammiversary—D-Von Dudley confirmed that if he were to step into the ring again, it would be for one final match, with no exceptions. “If we were to do one more match, it would be the last one and that would be it,” D-Von stated. “There is no one more, ‘Can you come back one more time?’ No. Every time I do one more time, a year goes by, and people ask again. No, we can’t. Stop.”

“Those are the only two I trust…”

Despite suffering a stroke in 2020 and undergoing spinal surgery in 2022, D-Von said he is healthy and confident enough to wrestle one last time, largely thanks to staying active by training students at his wrestling school. “If I was to do anything in the ring again, it would have to be with Matt and Jeff,” he added. “Those are the only two I trust… Even though I think Jeff is out of his damn mind [laughs], those are the only two I would trust with my body.”

Full-Circle Moment

The match marks a full-circle moment for two of the most iconic tag teams of the modern era. With both duos now back in TNA and championship gold involved, Bound for Glory promises to deliver a legendary clash with high stakes and emotional weight.

