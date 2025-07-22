Backstage News On Planned Main Events For WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is shaping up to be a historic event—and now, the main events for each night of the two-night premium live event may have been revealed.

According to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, the first-ever two-night SummerSlam will see the World Heavyweight Championship and the Undisputed WWE Championship headline each night, respectively.

Night One Main Event

On the latest Wrestling Observer episode, Dave Meltzer stated that the most recent internal lineup from late June had World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defending his title against CM Punk in the Night One main event.

The match pits the dominant Ring General against the returning Straight Edge Superstar in what many are calling a “clash of wrestling philosophies.” It will be CM Punk’s first World Title match on a WWE premium live event in nearly a decade.

Night Two Main Event

Night Two of SummerSlam is expected to culminate with the highly anticipated Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

The showdown will mark Cena’s return to a marquee title match at SummerSlam, while Cody looks to solidify his legacy.

Meltzer did note that these main event plans are based on an internal card from late June and could be adjusted. However, as of now, this is the direction WWE is expected to go heading into one of its biggest shows of the year.

WWE will continue building toward SummerSlam this Friday on SmackDown, where the fallout from Cena and Rhodes’ explosive contract signing is expected to unfold.

SummerSlam 2025 will take place across two nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage and official match announcements.