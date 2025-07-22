Eric Bischoff Believes Hulk Hogan Is Still Opening Doors In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is pushing back against the critics when it comes to the continued mainstream appeal of his longtime friend and business partner Hulk Hogan.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Bischoff spoke candidly about how Hogan’s involvement in their new wrestling venture, Real American Freestyle Wrestling, has helped unlock major opportunities that would not have been possible otherwise.

“It’s Open Doors”

When asked if Hogan’s controversial legacy has been a hurdle in launching the promotion, Bischoff said the opposite is true: “It’s the opposite. It’s open doors,” Bischoff stated. “Do I think Fox Nation would have done a deal with Eric Bischoff and Chad Bronstein and Izzy Martinez? Not without Hulk Hogan attached. It opened doors for us, and still does to this day.”

Bischoff compared the situation to Hogan’s WCW debut in 1994, when many believed Hogan was “washed up.” That decision ultimately led to the most successful era in WCW history. “I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, I don’t think so.’ And we were right then.”

Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has also thrown his support behind the movement, the spotlight on Real American Freestyle Wrestling is only getting brighter

The 10% Rule

Bischoff acknowledged the criticism Hogan receives online but suggested it comes from a very vocal minority: “It gets awkward at times because I feel like I want to defend him… But again, it goes back to that 10% of the people make 90% of the noise. So many people still react so positively to Hulk.”

He cited Hogan’s booming business ventures—including his new beer brand and upcoming sports bar across from Madison Square Garden—as signs of enduring popularity. “He’s killing it. The brand is killing it,” Bischoff emphasized.

Hogan’s Role in the New Promotion

While Hogan is the public face of Real American Freestyle Wrestling, Bischoff clarified that the WWE icon is not involved in the day-to-day operations. “Hulk brings so much awareness and a spotlight and a megaphone to everything that we do, and that’s what we really wanted to leverage.”

