Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Locker Room Silence After Injury

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has opened up about the deeply personal and emotional moment that sparked his recent character shift—and it all ties back to a painful reality check following his brutal Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk.

Appearing on the latest episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul, McIntyre revealed that after suffering severe injuries in the Hell in a Cell bout—injuries that left him sidelined for nearly three months—only one person from the WWE locker room reached out to check on him: Logan Paul.

“I nearly bled to death…”

“I nearly bled to death… I disappeared for how long was it? Three months, nearly. How many people called me? One. Logan Paul,” McIntyre said. “All my brothers and sisters—apparently—nobody called me to check in on me.”

McIntyre said that moment forced him to abandon the “brotherhood” mentality he’d carried for most of his two-decade career.

McIntyre didn’t hold back as he reflected on the disillusionment that followed the match: “I’ve been around for 25 years… I was led to believe, ‘this is your family. These are your brothers and sisters.’ I believed that crap my entire career—right up until CM Punk-Drew McIntyre Hell in a Cell… and then, nothing. That was the wake-up call.”

Now, McIntyre says his entire outlook has changed. He’s adopted a more cutthroat, individualistic mindset—and he credits Logan Paul for both his loyalty and his clarity. “What’s important is getting what’s yours and getting out. That’s why I like this man [Logan]. He came in with the same mindset I’ve got now… We’re going to get ours, then we’re going to get out, and the product’s just going to keep moving forward.”

SummerSlam Showdown

McIntyre’s new outlook has carried into his current storyline. He will team with Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at the historic two-night WWE SummerSlam event.

