Drew McIntyre On Creative Under Triple H vs. Vince McMahon, Shares Undertaker Advice

Drew McIntyre has opened up about the shift in WWE’s creative leadership and how it has directly impacted his character evolution. Speaking on Impaulsive with Logan Paul, the former WWE Champion gave a candid comparison between working under Vince McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, while also sharing a memorable piece of advice he received from The Undertaker early in his career.

McIntyre reflected on how Vince McMahon saw him as a protected, almost one-dimensional warrior figure—strong, heroic, and traditional. “For Vince, I think for me, personally, he had a certain image of me, and he was always looking to protect me as this warrior character,” McIntyre explained.

“‘No, this is my Drew. This is my warrior.’”

He continued, “If I wanted to try something outside the box, it probably wouldn’t happen because he was like, ‘No, this is my Drew. This is my warrior.’”

By contrast, Triple H has taken a more progressive, layered approach to character development.

According to McIntyre, this shift has allowed him to tap into a more authentic, emotionally complex version of himself. “Hunter is very much of the modern thinking. He’s like, ‘We’re going to try something different. Be yourself. Let this personality shine.’ And from the second we had our first conversation when he took over, it’s been exactly that.”

Layered Storytelling in Today’s WWE

McIntyre credited WWE’s evolving storytelling model—citing the success of The Bloodline—as an example of how nuanced characters and deep narratives are now a priority. “WWE shouldn’t be black and white anymore. We can grow these deep, layered, complex storylines… I’ve been able to develop this McIntyre character where people know me inside and out.”

He also described Triple H’s creative process as collaborative. “They come up with the plan… ‘Here’s where we’re going, Drew, put your color in it… Here’s the outline… now Drew, add your lyrics.’”

Wisdom from The Undertaker

During the interview, McIntyre shared a humorous and reflective story about working with The Undertaker during his early years in WWE. “I got put with The Undertaker… I’d talk to ’Taker, and we’d talk on the phone. [I’d ask], ‘What did Undertaker say?’ ‘I don’t know. He just talks in riddles.’”

After a match, McIntyre asked for feedback and got a cryptic but impactful response: “‘Taker, what did you think?’ He was like, ‘Stop playing the wrestler and be the wrestler.’ What the f— does that mean?”

It wasn’t until years later that the message clicked. “It took so long to realize. Oh, he’s saying I’m trying too hard. I’m not present.”

Now, with more freedom under Triple H’s creative leadership, McIntyre believes he’s finally living that advice—and it’s made all the difference.

