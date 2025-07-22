John Cena Addresses Possible Final Match Against The Rock

Could John Cena vs. The Rock happen before the Cenation leader hangs up his boots for good?

During a recent appearance at the Denver Fan Expo, WWE legend and 16-time world champion John Cena addressed fan speculation about a possible third match against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, calling the idea “cool” but stressing his commitment to letting WWE steer the direction of his career.

“It would be cool if John Cena could fight The Rock one more time…”

“Gosh, fantasy booking,” Cena said in response to a fan question. “For those who are not inside baseball, fantasy booking is when you take an idea in your head and you’re like, ‘Man, it would be cool if…’ That’s what I’m hearing here. Man, it would be cool if John Cena could fight The Rock one more time. That, to me, that would be cool.”

Cena previously faced The Rock at back-to-back WrestleMania events — losing at WrestleMania 28 in 2012, and winning the rematch at WrestleMania 29 in 2013. A rubber match between the two megastars has been the subject of fan speculation for over a decade.

Career Philosophy

Cena emphasized that he has lasted more than two decades in WWE by keeping his expectations grounded and focusing on delivering high-quality performances, regardless of the opponent. “I’ve survived and kept a level head over 25 years in the WWE by not setting expectations,” he said. “By showing up every single day, doing what I’m told and asked to do to the best of my ability.”

He also shared insights into how he approaches his role within the company. “Where I ask for freedom, where I ask for creative expression, is not in the selection of my opponent. It is in the process of how we put forth the work to you guys. That way I can be accountable for all my failures.”

On Owning His Legacy

Cena took the opportunity to address both criticism and praise he’s received over the years. “You guys say I buried the Nexus. I got to shoulder that cross forever because that’s me. But there are some wins along the way. There are some people that’s like, ‘Man, you’re doing your best work now, and it seems like you’re in a different place.’ And I can live that triumph as well.”

He concluded by explaining why he doesn’t make dream match demands. “I don’t like to choose opponents because a lot of times that doesn’t work out. What I like to do is get a plan and say, ‘Hey, well, can I, as the artist, be creative with the plan?’ I’ve earned enough trust that they’ll let me do some stupid stuff, and I appreciate it.”