D-Von Dudley Says He And Bubba Ray Gave The Usos Permission To Use The 3D

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has confirmed that he and longtime tag partner Bubba Ray Dudley personally gave The Usos permission to use their iconic 3D (Dudley Death Drop) finishing move, seeing it as a sign of respect and a way to keep the Dudley Boyz legacy alive.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, D-Von shared how the conversation happened backstage when he was working as a producer for one of The Usos’ matches.

“I was producing one of their matches, and they had asked me about it,” D-Von revealed. “And I was like, ‘Well, you want to do it tonight?’ They were like, ‘No, not tonight, but we want to know if we can go forward doing it.’”

“You’re paying homage to us… and you’re keeping us relevant.”

Rather than being protective of the move, D-Von welcomed the idea immediately. “I was like, ‘Hell, me and Bubba don’t do it no more. You know, I’m retired, so why not do it?’” he said. “You’re paying homage to us… and you’re keeping us relevant.”

D-Von emphasized how grateful he and Bubba Ray are that the next generation of tag team stars is helping carry their legacy forward. “People are going to say, ‘That’s the Dudleys.’ So for those that might have forgotten about us, will now remember us.”

He added that unlike some veterans who are territorial about their signature moves, he sees imitation as the ultimate form of respect: “They’re paying homage. They’re giving you respect. So I don’t get angry or mad at that. Neither does Bubba. We actually like it that they do that.”

The Protected Legacy of the 3D

D-Von also discussed how seriously he and Bubba protected the move’s mystique, something that was instilled in them during their ECW days by Taz and Perry Saturn. “They had said… ‘No one should kick out of this. This is going to be a special move that people will remember way after you guys are gone.’ And they were right.”

To date, D-Von noted that only three wrestlers have ever kicked out of the move in its over two-decade history. “That’s a testament to how protected it was. We never let anyone kick out unless it meant something major.”

The 3D remains one of the most devastating and recognizable finishers in tag team history, and with The Usos now using it, the Dudley legacy continues to live on for a new generation of fans.

