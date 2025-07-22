D-Von Dudley Opens Up About Dramatic Weight Loss And Back Recovery

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley is showing the world a brand-new side of himself—both physically and mentally. In a powerful interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the legendary Team 3D member revealed the full story behind his remarkable 85-pound weight loss and his recovery from debilitating back issues.

D-Von shared that after undergoing major back surgery, he still suffered from intense pain and was barely mobile. “I was almost 300 pounds,” D-Von admitted. “Everything was tight. I couldn’t walk barely. I was walking with a limp… it got to the point where I couldn’t even go out with the family without hanging on to something.”

Frustrated and desperate, D-Von made a pivotal phone call—to Diamond Dallas Page. “I said, ‘Dallas, I’m in trouble,’” D-Von recalled. “My back, the back surgery was supposed to make me walk straight, make me do things, and it’s just not doing it.”

In response, Page sent him the DDPY program, and also recommended two food documentaries that changed D-Von’s mindset entirely. “I watched it and realized just how bad food is nowadays,” he said. “We think what we’re doing is healthy, but it’s not… All this stuff leading to cancer, autism… Alzheimer’s.”

Diet Overhaul and Transformation

D-Von wasted no time. He cut out processed foods, wheat, dairy, and fried items. “Everything has to be organic or grass-fed,” he explained. Combined with the DDPY workouts, the transformation was almost immediate. “Even after the first two to three weeks, I was able to walk. The scar tissue in the body had loosened up everything.”

Breaking Down the Barriers

D-Von emphasized that scar tissue buildup was a major factor behind his pain and limited mobility.

Through DDPY, he learned how to break it down and prevent further buildup. “DDPY has been one of the greatest things I had ever done,” he said. “It helped me to learn how to break all of that down and to get rid of it.”

“I Feel Like I Did 20 Years Ago”

Now down 85 pounds, D-Von says he’s the healthiest and most mobile he’s been in years. He’s even able to swim properly for the first time since his surgery, a huge milestone in his recovery. “I feel like I did 20 years ago,” he said, adding that the combination of Diamond Dallas Page’s program and a full lifestyle overhaul has truly changed his life.