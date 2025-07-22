WWE Officials Reportedly “Very Impressed” With Trick Williams

Trick Williams is turning heads in both WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, and according to a new report, his stock is rising rapidly within the company. Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net reports that WWE officials are said to be “very impressed” with the current TNA World Champion following a string of high-profile matches and title defenses.

Over the past year, Trick Williams has emerged as one of the breakout stars of WWE’s developmental system. A two-time NXT Champion, Williams captured his first title at NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024, and recaptured it during the debut episode of NXT on The CW on October 1, 2024.

Williams made history this past May at NXT Battleground, when he defeated Joe Hendry to win the TNA World Championship—marking the first time the title was defended on a WWE Premium Live Event.

Title Reign and High-Profile Wins

Since becoming TNA World Champion, Trick has defended the gold against some of TNA’s toughest challengers. In June, he scored a hard-fought victory over Mike Santana, and just last night, he retained in the main event of TNA Slammiversary 2025, defeating Santana and Joe Hendry in a triple threat showdown.

The bout was praised by fans and critics alike, further solidifying Trick’s position as a rare crossover star excelling under both banners.

Confrontation With The Undertaker

Williams isn’t slowing down anytime soon. He is confirmed for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, where he is set to come face-to-face with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker in what’s being billed as a major confrontation segment.

While the nature of the encounter remains under wraps, WWE is heavily promoting the segment, suggesting that Trick’s trajectory may be headed toward even greater heights in the near future.

With mounting support backstage and a dual-brand title reign under his belt, Trick Williams continues to prove that the era of Trick Willy isn’t just hype—it’s history in the making.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Trick Williams and all things WWE and TNA.