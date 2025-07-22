AEW Opens Early Access For WrestleDream & Dynamite Premium Seating

All Elite Wrestling has announced that early access to premium seating is now available for two major upcoming events: the WrestleDream pay-per-view in St. Louis, Missouri, and an AEW Dynamite taping in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The company made the announcement via its official “AEW Insider” email newsletter, offering diehard fans a chance to “grab the best seats in the house” before tickets go on sale to the general public.

According to the announcement, fans can purchase premium seating now, ahead of the presale and standard on-sale dates. The premium access includes options to upgrade to the All Elite VIP Experience, which typically features front-row seating, exclusive AEW merchandise, and other perks reserved for top-tier ticket holders.

The early access applies to the following events:

AEW WrestleDream: Scheduled for Saturday, October 18 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO. AEW is billing the show as “one of the biggest nights of the year,” highlighting the city’s legacy as a historic wrestling hub. Click here for tickets.

AEW Dynamite: Taking place Wednesday, September 24 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. The episode will be branded as the “aftermath from All Out,” promising fans an “unforgettable night of the best professional wrestling in the world.” Click here for tickets.

For fans who don’t opt for premium seating, presale tickets for both events will go live on Thursday, July 24, with the general public on-sale beginning Monday, July 28 at 10 AM local time.

WrestleDream stands alongside Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear as one of AEW’s flagship pay-per-view events. The September 24 edition of Dynamite is also expected to play a pivotal role in shaping AEW’s fall storylines.

For more ticket info and updates on AEW events, stay tuned to PWMania.com.