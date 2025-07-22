MJF Issues Brutal Challenge To Goldberg: “I Will Embarrass Him”

The Salt of the Earth has spoken, and he has a clear target: WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW star MJF laid down an unfiltered, fiery challenge to the legendary Goldberg, igniting speculation about a potential blockbuster clash between generations.

“You Know Who’s Next? Nobody. He’d Be Last.”

Responding to a question from host Dave LaGreca about whether AEW fans would be interested in seeing Goldberg step into an AEW ring, MJF didn’t hold back. “Stop me right there… If Goldberg wants some, I’m right here,” MJF declared.

He continued, “But I will embarrass him. I will demolish him. I will snap, crack, and pop every single tendon, ligament, and bone in his stupid, old, musty body. You know who’s next? Nobody. He’d be last. Capiche?”

The remarks come amid increasing buzz surrounding Goldberg’s controversial retirement and possible in-ring return. Speculation ramped up following Goldberg’s appearance at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, where many felt the sendoff lacked the grandeur a legend of his caliber deserved. Ariel Helwani recently theorized that Goldberg’s retirement frustrations might be part of a long-form “work” to set up a major AEW debut.

Interestingly, MJF has publicly named Goldberg as one of his childhood favorites in the past—making his challenge even more personal and layered. “If he wants a proper send-off, he should be facing a generational talent. I’m right here if he’s interested,” MJF said.

MJF added, “But, A, I’m going to need to be paid a lot of money if you want to see that match. And B, I would imagine he doesn’t come cheap either. So a lot of stars have to align for that to happen.”

When asked about the potential fan reaction, MJF delivered a scathing yet analytical breakdown of Goldberg’s value and limitations as a performer.

“Goldberg, a bumbling idiot, not a great talker, but an incredible, intense mega-star—that I cannot take away from him,” he admitted. “As far as MJF versus Goldberg specifically, I mean, that’s a huge marquee match in any era.”

He continued with signature MJF bravado: “I think there are a lot of wrestling fans that feel that I would have fit in in that era a great deal, especially when you think of the people and mic workers of the time.”

“AEW fans would like if I pulled my trunks down and took a big fat dump in the middle of the ring,” he added with a smirk, emphasizing the loyalty of his fanbase and his box office confidence.

Straight from @The_MJF: Is there a possibility of @Goldberg in @AEW? 👀👀👀 FULL interview this Friday! pic.twitter.com/3jfW1GUgrE — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 22, 2025

What’s Next?

Whether or not this leads to an actual showdown remains to be seen, but MJF’s promo has already reignited debate around Goldberg’s future and the possibilities of a farewell clash under the AEW banner.

The full interview with MJF will air this Friday on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio.

The full interview with MJF will air this Friday on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio.