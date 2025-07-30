Roxanne Perez Wants Her Dream Match With AJ Lee Sooner Than Later

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez discussed various topics with The Wrestling Classic, including her conversation with AJ Lee about a potential dream match.

Perez said, “I definitely told her that I don’t want to be 80 years old, so she’s gonna come on, make it quicker, okay.”

“She’s given me so much advice on being in the WWE..”

She added, “Yeah, she’s awesome, and she’s given me so much advice on being in the WWE and being in the locker room and staying true to myself. So she’s awesome. She’s my wrestling mom.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

