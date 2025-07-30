John Cena Hits New Milestone As Undisputed WWE Champion

John Cena has officially reached 101 days as the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion following his historic victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The win marked Cena’s 17th world championship, officially surpassing the legendary Ric Flair’s long-standing record.

Defeating The American Nightmare in the main event of Night 2 at WWE WrestleMania 41, Cena shocked the world by emerging from retirement for one more run at the top. Since then, he has remained active, with 14 appearances in total since his return, delivering promos, engaging in backstage segments, and stepping into the ring for select matches.

SummerSlam Rematch

Cena’s reign faces its biggest challenge yet as he prepares to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes once again, this time at the highly anticipated two-night SummerSlam event at MetLife Stadium.

Rhodes has vowed redemption after the crushing loss in April, and with tensions rising in recent weeks, the SummerSlam main event is shaping up to be another unforgettable showdown between two of WWE’s most iconic stars.

