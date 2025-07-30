Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE is set to host its SummerSlam 2025 premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Updated betting odds have been released for twelve matches, including: the Women’s World Championship match, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match, the Intercontinental Championship match, the United States Championship match, a WWE Tag Team Championship 6-Team TLC match, the Women’s Tag Team Championship match, two significant tag team matches, the Women’s Championship match, the Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight, a notable singles match, and the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Naomi is favored to defeat Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to retain her title, while Lyra Valkyria is favored to beat Becky Lynch and become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion. In one tag team match, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll are favored to defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. In another, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are favored to overcome Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Additionally, Jade Cargill is favored to defeat Tiffany Stratton to become the new WWE Women’s Champion, and Cody Rhodes is favored to defeat John Cena and claim the Undisputed WWE Championship. CM Punk is also favored to defeat GUNTHER and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Furthermore, Dominik Mysterio is favored to prevail over AJ Styles and retain his Intercontinental Title, while Solo Sikoa is expected to defeat Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match to maintain his United States Title. Andrade and Rey Fenix are favored to win the WWE Tag Team Championship 6-Team TLC Match and claim the title, while Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are expected to defeat Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Finally, Sami Zayn is favored to defeat Karrion Kross.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match

Naomi (c) -1500 (1/15) vs. “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley +400 (4/1) vs. IYO SKY +750 (15/2)

Note: Initial lines had Naomi -500, Ripley +275 and SKY +400. Current odds give Naomi a 93.8 % likelihood of retaining the belt.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (c) -200 (1/2) vs. “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles +150 (3/2)

Note: Styles opened -450 with Mysterio +275. Current odds have switched favorites giving Mysterio a 66.7% likelihood of retaining the belt.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

“The Man” Becky Lynch +150 (3/2) (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria -200 (1/2)

Note: Initial lines had Valkyria -150 and Lynch +110. Current odds give Valkyria a 66.7% likelihood of winning the belt.

WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match

MFT’s Solo Sikoa (c) -140 (5/7) vs. “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu +100 (1/1)

Note: Odds give Sikoa a 58.3% likelihood of retaining the belt and remain unchanged from where they opened.

WWE Tag Team Championship 6-Team TLC Match

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) (c) +150 (3/2) vs. Andrade and Rey Fenix +130 (13/10) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) +250 (5/2) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) +500 (5/1) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) +700 (7/1) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) +1000 (10/1)

Note: Odds Andrade and Fenix a 43.5% likelihood of winning the belt.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

The Judgement Day (“The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) (c) +400 (4/2) vs. Alexa Bliss and “The Queen” Charlotte Flair -700 (1/7)

Note: Initial lines had Judgement Day +350 while Bliss and Flair were -600. Current odds give Bliss and Flair an 87.5% likelihood of winning the belt.

Tag Team Match

“The OTC1” Roman Reigns and “Main Event” Jey Uso -1500 (1/15) vs. “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breaker and “Big” Bronson Reed +600 (6/1)

Note: Odds give Reigns and Uso a 93.8% likelihood of winning the match.

Tag Team Match

“The Viper” Randy Orton and Jelly Roll -700 (1/7) vs. “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre and “The Maverick” Logan Paul +400 (4/1)

Note: Initial lines had Orton/Jelly Roll -300 and McIntryre/Paul +200. Current 0dds give Orton and Jelly Roll an 87.5% likelihood of winning the match.

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton +30 (7/2) (c) vs. 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill -600 (1/6)

Note: Initial lines had Cargill -500 and Stratton +300. Current odds give Cargill an 85.7% likelihood of winning the belt.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

John Cena +200 (2/1) (c) vs. 2025 WWE King of the Ring winner “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes -30 (1/3)

Note: Initial lines had Rhodes -250 and Cena +170. Current odds give Rhodes a 75% likelihood of winning the belt.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

“The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) +140 (7/5) vs. “The Best In The World” CM Punk -180 (5/9)

Note: Initial lines had Punk -300 and Gunther +200. Current odds give Punk a 64% likelihood of winning the belt.

Singles Match

Sami Zayn -250 (2/5) vs. Karrion Kross +170 (17/10)

Note: Odds give Zayn a 71.4% likelihood of winning the match.