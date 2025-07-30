Producers From Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed (7/28/2025)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers of Monday night’s episode of RAW, which was headlined by “Main Event” Jey Uso taking on “Big” Bronson Reed in a singles match.

Below is the list of producers:

– TJ Wilson and Shane Helms produced the 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match between “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and The Kabuki Warriors (“The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane) vs. The Judgment Day (WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez).

– Chris Park produced the singles match between “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller.

– TJ Wilson produced the promo segment with Lyra Valkyria and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch.

– Jason Jordan produced the 8-Woman Tag Team Match between IYO SKY, “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre).

– Bobby Roode produced the WWE World Tag Team Championship Match between WWE World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) vs. LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro).

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael P.S. Hayes and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the singles match between “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. “Big” Bronson Reed.