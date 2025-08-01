Brie Bella Spotted In New Jersey Ahead Of SummerSlam 2025 Weekend

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella (Brie Garcia) has been spotted in New Jersey for the SummerSlam 2025 festivities this weekend. The report states that it is unclear whether she will appear on camera in any official capacity, but she is currently in town.

She previously stated that she wouldn’t be at SummerSlam, but would be in the area for SummerSlam weekend.

Brie’s sister, Nikki Bella, recently returned to WWE and was in action earlier this week on Monday Night RAW. She teamed with IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Stephanie Vaquer, achieving a victory against the team of Women’s World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, and The Secret Hervice.

As previously mentioned, Brie has stated that one reason she hasn’t returned to WWE is that her husband, Bryan Danielson, is signed with AEW. Danielson made a surprise return to AEW earlier this month at All In: Texas, helping Hangman Page against The Death Riders.