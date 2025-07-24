Brie Bella Confirms She Won’t Be At WWE SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella appeared on an episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, where she discussed various topics, including her appearance at next month’s WWE SummerSlam PLE.

Bella said, “I’m not at SummerSlam, but I will be in New York during SummerSlam weekend.”

She continued, “So, Nikki and I are super excited because we have a wine event and then I’m doing something fun with DraftKings. Follow our socials and you’ll see like places you can come meet up with us. Fingers crossed, I would love to come one day. If that will ever happen. If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t. That’s fine.”

In other Bella news, Nikki recently opened up about her dating life following her recent divorce, offering a candid look at where she stands now.

