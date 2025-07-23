Nikki Bella Opens Up About Dating Life After Divorce

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella got real about her current dating mindset and what she’s looking for in a future partner during a recent appearance on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes. The conversation marked Nikki’s first public comments about dating following her divorce from professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki revealed that she’s currently using the elite celebrity dating app Raya, but made it very clear—she’s not looking for a relationship anytime soon. “Since I’ve been back on the road… it kind of gets lonely in hotel rooms and not like I want to be on Tinder, but I think it would just be fun to text people,” she said. That comment led to her revealing that she had joined Raya, mainly for fun and casual conversation.

The former WWE Divas Champion emphasized that her son Mateo remains her number one priority and she’s not interested in anything serious.

“I don’t want anything serious for years…”

“I don’t want anything now. Like, I don’t want anything serious for years, because I don’t want anything to interfere with my son and I,” Nikki explained. “And I don’t want my son to meet anyone. I just want him to have his mom and his dad, and that’s it. I think that’s healthy for him right now.”

“I don’t even want to give my energy to someone,” she added. “Like, I’m raising him, and that’s all I want to give my energy and time to.”

When asked by Rhodes what kind of partner she might look for years down the road, Nikki didn’t hesitate. “I have always loved, like, a businessman, but that has swag,” she said. “You need to have swag… I don’t like just straight up business. There needs to be a cool vibe.”

Rhodes playfully pointed to What Do You Wanna Talk About?’s bartender Kyle as a potential match. “Kyle’s got swag… good business suit. Yeah, you know, yeah, he would have had me at hello,” Nikki joked.

Nikki’s Focus

With her trademark honesty and humor, Nikki Bella made it clear she’s focused on family, self-growth, and enjoying life at her own pace—for now.

