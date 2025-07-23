Backstage News On WWE Changing SummerSlam Match Plans For Roman Reigns

This past Monday night on WWE RAW, Roman Reigns found himself in a tense confrontation with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The situation escalated during the main event segment when Breakker and Reed launched a two-on-one assault on Reigns—until Jey Uso stormed the ring to make the save.

Following the show, WWE superstar Roman Reigns took to Instagram to issue a bold challenge: a tag team match pitting himself and his cousin, “Main Event” Jey Uso, against “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed at SummerSlam next month. While the challenge has generated significant buzz online, WWE has not yet officially confirmed the match for the Premium Live Event (PLE).

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE had originally penciled in two singles matches for SummerSlam—Reigns vs. Breakker and Uso vs. Reed. However, following the events on RAW, the company is now leaning toward the tag team format. Meltzer noted that this setup is advantageous for WWE, as it allows Reed to potentially take the loss without compromising the momentum of Reigns or Breakker. He also added that a major singles bout between Reigns and Seth Rollins is still in the pipeline, though not scheduled for this event.

As of now, WWE has not released the official match card for either night of SummerSlam. The current lineup features nine matches, with additional bouts expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place across two nights—Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3—at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.