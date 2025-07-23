Paul Heyman Confirms Tag Match For WWE SummerSlam 2025

The Bloodline saga continues to escalate heading into WWE SummerSlam, as Paul Heyman has officially accepted Roman Reigns’ challenge on behalf of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, confirming a blockbuster tag team clash for the upcoming two-night event at MetLife Stadium.

In a video interview posted by Adam Glyn on TikTok, Heyman responded candidly when asked about Reigns and Jey Uso calling for a match following the chaotic events on Monday Night Raw.

Heyman said, “My thoughts are Roman Reigns has picked his poison.” He added, “Now Roman Reigns can pick the date, Saturday or Sunday. It doesn’t matter to us. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed accept the challenge of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for SummerSlam.”

Heyman didn’t hold back, delivering one of his trademark ominous warnings aimed directly at his former Tribal Chief. “Welcome to my island of relevancy and right over the bridge in New Jersey, we’ll leave them both buried next to Jimmy Hoffa,” Heyman added with a cold smirk.

“My name is Paul Heyman. If I say it, it’s biblical, b*tches…”

When pressed about the match being official, Heyman responded in classic fashion: “Is it official? Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. If I say it, it’s biblical, b*tches.”

This match marks Roman Reigns’ first in-ring appearance since WrestleMania, and follows his surprise alliance with cousin Jey Uso on Raw to fend off Breakker and Reed’s brutal two-on-one assault. Reigns laid down the challenge via TikTok on Tuesday, and now with Heyman’s response, the bout is officially set.

There’s also new backstage insight into WWE’s decision to alter SummerSlam match plans for Roman Reigns.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Card

Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship:

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Tag Team Match:

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship:

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Tag Team Match:

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship:

Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more SummerSlam build-up, backstage news, and full coverage of WWE’s hottest event of the summer!