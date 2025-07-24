CM Punk Says He Thrives On Improvisation And In-Ring Reaction

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on “My Mom’s Basement” with Robbie Fox, where he discussed several topics, including his preference for not planning matches in advance.

Punk said, “I want complete chaos if I’m wrestling you. I would rather not see you all day … when I’m in the ring, I’m not an actor. I’m a reactor. I’m reacting to you. I’m reacting to the referee and I’m reacting to the people.

“It makes me more nervous like the more I talk about it and the more planned out things are…”

He added, “Too often times I feel like we get in our own, I’m stepping on my own d**k here when you know we’re mapping all this stuff out. It makes me more nervous like the more I talk about it and the more planned out things are. I need stuff to be a little bit loose and a little bit Helter Skelter and then I’m in the pocket.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.