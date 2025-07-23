Jimmy Hart Shuts Down Rumors About Hulk Hogan’s Health

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary manager Jimmy Hart has issued a strong public denial in response to rumors about the health of his longtime friend, Hulk Hogan.

The statement comes after weeks of speculation, largely fueled by the Bubba the Love Sponge radio show, which claimed that Hogan was in poor condition and allegedly unable to speak. The show even suggested Hart had privately voiced concerns about Hogan’s well-being—a claim Hart now firmly denies.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Hart shut down the rumors with a message full of his trademark enthusiasm: “Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!”

Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!" — Real Jimmy Hart (@RealJimmyHart) July 22, 2025

Hart’s comments follow a previous statement from Sky Daily, Hogan’s wife, issued on July 11, in which she confirmed that the 71-year-old WWE icon had undergone back fusion surgery but was not in a coma or suffering from brain damage, contrary to online speculation.

“Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal!..”

Another longtime associate, Jacques Rougeau, also assured fans that Hogan is recovering well post-surgery.

The timing of the rumors is notable as Hogan prepares for the launch of his Real American Freestyle promotion—an Olympic-style wrestling league co-created with Eric Bischoff. The inaugural event is set for August 30 in Cleveland, with Kurt Angle confirmed as one of the commentators.

New Chapter

Despite the persistent speculation, Hart and Hogan’s inner circle continue to insist the Hulkster is not only doing fine—but gearing up for a new chapter outside the squared circle.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Hulk Hogan’s new venture and all the latest in the world of pro wrestling.