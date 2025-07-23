AEW Star Opens Up About WWE NXT Run: “I Was There Way Too Quick”

AEW and ROH star Cole Karter is opening up about his short-lived run in WWE NXT, admitting in a new interview that he felt unprepared for the opportunity at the time.

Appearing on Fightful Overbooked’s The Spotlight, Karter—who performed in NXT as Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan—discussed the pressure of competing on national television early in his wrestling career. “I felt like I was there way too quick. I don’t feel like I should have been there yet. I felt like I needed a lot more experience,” Karter admitted. “It was just scary.”

“It was scary with the best wrestlers in the world…”

He continued, “Every time I walked into the PC, it was scary with the best wrestlers in the world. You just learn and do the best you can, which is what I did.”

Karter’s stint in NXT came in 2022, where he was briefly part of Tony D’Angelo’s faction alongside Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. His time in WWE was short-lived, as he was released from the company just months later.

Following his WWE departure, Karter transitioned to All Elite Wrestling, where he’s continued to develop and refine his skills. “Now, I’m with AEW and I love it, and I’m still learning and trying my best to get better. I’m still very young,”

Karter said.

What’s Next

Karter currently competes on Ring of Honor programming as part of the Frat House stable with Preston Vance and Griff Garrison. The trio most recently appeared at ROH Supercard of Honor on July 11th, where they were defeated by The Dark Order.

