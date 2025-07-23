WWE 2K25 Hits Nintendo Switch 2 With Fearless Pack Featuring KSI, Penta & More

2K and Visual Concepts have officially released WWE 2K25 for Nintendo Switch™ 2, alongside the third DLC offering in the post-launch roadmap — the Fearless Pack, which brings with it a bold lineup of playable stars and a unique celebrity twist featuring UK powerhouse KSI.

WWE 2K25 on Switch 2: Full Experience, On-the-Go

For the first time, the complete WWE 2K25 experience arrives on Nintendo Switch 2, offering fans access to every game mode and match type**, including 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty, MyRISE, Universe Mode, MyFACTION, and more. The game supports offline and online play, allowing fans to take their rivalries anywhere and compete globally with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Exclusive to current-gen systems, including Switch 2, the new Island mode introduces a fresh open-world experience where players complete quests, compete in events, and earn a WWE contract — all under the eye of “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

Fearless Pack DLC Now Available – Featuring KSI, Penta, New Jack & More

The newly launched Fearless Pack is the third of five planned character packs and includes five standout additions:

New Jack – ECW legend and chaos incarnate, bringing his trademark trashcan arsenal.

Jordynne Grace – NXT standout and former Royal Rumble entrant.

Penta – Lucha libre icon, now dazzling WWE fans with high-impact offense.

Bull Nakano – WWE Hall of Famer and trailblazer in women’s wrestling.

PRIME Bottle (featuring KSI) – In a truly unique crossover, the Prime Bottle makes its WWE 2K debut, powered by the unmistakable presence of global megastar KSI.

The pack also includes 64 new moves and animations, and each character comes with a corresponding MyFACTION card.

KSI Crosses Over Into WWE 2K25

KSI’s appearance in the game continues his growing connection to WWE, following his memorable WrestleMania 39 cameo and multiple SmackDown appearances alongside Logan Paul. As a chart-topping artist, YouTube icon, and entrepreneur — with achievements ranging from Brit Award nominations to co-owning the billion-bottle-selling PRIME drink — KSI’s presence blurs the lines between sport, music, and pop culture like never before.

More Features, More Superstars, More Ways to Play

2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty – Hosted by Paul Heyman, this cinematic journey explores key moments in the legendary Bloodline family tree.

New Match Types – Intergender matches, Underground Rules, Bloodline Rules, and returning Chain Wrestling offer new strategic options.

Stacked Roster – Featuring over 300 playable characters, including Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, LA Knight, The Rock, Chyna, Bret Hart, Jacob Fatu, and Tiffany Stratton.

MyGM Mode – Now with online multiplayer for up to 4 players, more GMs, and expanded cross-brand events.

MyRISE – A unified men’s and women’s journey featuring brand takeovers and fresh ally rivalries.

Creation Suite – Still unmatched in customization with new templates and even more detail across entrances, championships, and arenas.

Universe Mode – Now featuring Promos, new cutscenes, and branching storylines for deeper control and narrative design.

Minute Maid Enters the Ring

The new update also includes a creative crossover with Minute Maid®, the official presenting partner of the in-game SummerSlam Arena, featuring full branding integration, including the LED boards and announcer’s table.

Editions Breakdown

Standard Edition – $69.99

Includes base game and Wyatt Sicks Pack (pre-order only through July 22).

Deadman Edition – $99.99

Adds Undertaker-themed content, Season Pass, bonus VC, and The Wyatt Sicks Pack.

Bloodline Edition – $129.99

Complete with exclusive Roman Reigns and Jey Uso content, WrestleMania 41 Arena, additional VC, and Ringside Pass.

Available Now

WWE 2K25 is available now on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Fearless Pack is available individually or as part of the Season Pass, Ringside Pass, Deadman Edition, and Bloodline Edition.

For more on WWE 2K25, visit the official website, and follow @WWEgames across TikTok, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch. Use hashtags #WWE2K25 and #RuleBeyondTheRing to join the conversation.