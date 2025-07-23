Rhea Ripley Tops WWE 2K25 Summer Slammys, KSI Added As DLC Star

2K Games has announced that Rhea Ripley has been chosen as the top female Superstar in its WWE 2K25 Summer Slammys. The company also revealed new footage and images of KSI in his Prime Bottle attire for the game.

KSI will be a special celebrity guest in the Fearless Pack DLC, available today. The Fearless Pack also includes New Jack, Jordynne Grace, Penta, and Bull Nakano.

WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 console on July 23. Additionally, the game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.