Katana Chance Announces Engagement Following WWE Release

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance has announced her engagement, sharing the joyful news with fans on social media just months after her WWE release.

Taking to Instagram, Chance posted a series of photos alongside her fiancé, fitness trainer Naoufal Abouelhouda, confirming that she had accepted his proposal. “Cheers to forever 🥂 I SAID YES 💍 Yes today, Yes tomorrow, Yes ALWAYS ♾️❤️ @naoufal_a,” Chance wrote in the caption.

The couple, who began dating in early 2023, have frequently shared moments from their relationship online, and the engagement has been met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow wrestlers alike.

Next Chapter

This happy news comes as Chance transitions into the next chapter of her life and career following her departure from WWE earlier this year. She and tag team partner Kayden Carter were part of the May 2025 round of talent cuts, which affected multiple stars from both NXT and the main roster.

A former NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Chance had built a strong following as part of WWE’s high-energy tag division. Her 90-day non-compete clause is set to expire in mid-August, after which she will officially become a free agent.

