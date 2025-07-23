Jey Uso Responds To Roman Reigns’ WWE SummerSlam Challenge

A blockbuster tag team match has been made official for WWE SummerSlam, as Roman Reigns and “Main Event” Jey Uso will reunite to take on the dangerous duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The match was confirmed following a fiery social media promo from Reigns, who laid down the challenge to Breakker and Reed after their actions on Monday Night Raw. Reigns, who has been on a path of redemption and retribution since his shocking betrayal at WrestleMania 41, said it was time for the new generation to prove themselves on the biggest stage.

“You gotta do it at the big PLEs,” Reigns declared in a video posted to his X (Twitter) and Instagram accounts. “You gotta do it at the SummerSlams, at the Royal Rumbles, at the Manias. That’s how I’ve made my career.”

Reigns then made it personal by asking his estranged cousin, Jey Uso, to trust him “one last time,” teasing an emotional reunion to take on the Paul Heyman-backed tandem. Reigns added, “I say we take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam… You ain’t got much time. I’m gonna need some answers.”

It didn’t take long for an answer to arrive.

Shortly after the video went viral, Jey Uso responded via Instagram, officially accepting the challenge, setting the stage for a huge tag team war.

Heyman’s Betrayal Fuels the Fire

This match is the next major chapter in the escalating feud between Roman Reigns and his former “Wise Man,” Paul Heyman, who betrayed Reigns earlier this year at WrestleMania 41 by aligning himself with Seth Rollins, Breakker, and Reed. With tensions boiling over and loyalties tested, this SummerSlam tag match promises to be emotionally charged and physically brutal.

The tag team clash joins a stacked two-night SummerSlam card on August 2nd and 3rd, headlined by:

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Championship

GUNTHER vs. CM Punk – World Heavyweight Championship

Expect fireworks, legacy moments, and possible redemption as Reigns and Jey look to send a clear message to Heyman’s new empire.

Stay with PWMania.com for more updates on SummerSlam 2025 and breaking WWE news.