WWE Contacts Former AEW Star For Referee Tryout

According to Fightful Select, WWE has reached out to former AEW star Leyla Hirsch regarding a potential tryout for the company as a referee.

The report indicates that this communication took place in mid-June, according to several sources within WWE.

There is currently no information on whether Hirsch has accepted WWE’s offer or if the tryout has already occurred.

Updates will be provided as they become available. Hirsch was with AEW from 2020 until February of this year, leaving the company when her contract expired. Since then, she has been competing on the independent wrestling scene.