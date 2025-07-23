TNA President Carlos Silva Addresses Fan Backlash Over NXT Champions In TNA

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva recently appeared on the Battleground podcast, where he addressed several topics, including fan criticism regarding two WWE NXT stars who currently hold top titles in TNA.

Trick Williams successfully retained the TNA World Championship, while Jacy Jayne has won the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Silva Reacts

Silva said, “How do you respond?. You respond that I understand and I get it. If you saw the look on my face, that’s all part of wrestling. There were some great payoffs at Slammiversary with Leon (Slater) and there are going to be some great payoffs as we build again to Bound for Glory.

“We care and we’re going to keep growing it together…”

He added, “These are the paths that happen as you build these matchups. For the fans, I guess what I would say is, I’m glad the fans are talking about it. That means we matter and they care. We care and we’re going to keep growing it together.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)