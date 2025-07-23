Rob Van Dam Opens Up About Using Alcohol To Cope With Injury Discomfort

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) appeared on an episode of his podcast, 1 Of A Kind, where he discussed various topics, including his current injury status.

RVD said, “I’m not wrestling at the OWA shows — or anywhere yet, because my feet are still healing up. And that’s the only reason that I even look past that. But so yeah, that and just being around everybody in the inner company and and everything like, gave me a green light to go ahead and drink. And I kind of kind of got out of hand, because I was already there before I even got to the show. [I was at] the bar by the hotel, and I had three drinks that he made up because he couldn’t make a cafe espresso. And so it was just like, ‘What about if you make some Kahlua and some vodka and some’ — I don’t know what else it was. And anyway, it was like — I remember on the way there already going, ‘Wow.’ And then once we were there, it was just game on.”

On being able to walk when medicated:

“And a big reason for me that — people think it’s funny, but I’m serious. For me, when I drink I walk so much better. I walk like normal, I feel like I don’t even have a limp or anything. And it’s like, now. I mean, that was a couple weeks ago, but I was almost there. Like, when I’m not medicated at all then I walk kind of slow, I feel the pain. Kind of like a penguin with little, tiny steps. And the difference between that and like, when I can be feeling good and I’m just — then I just feel like I’m just like, walking like normal… Then the downside to that though, is then I was like, ‘Alright, cool. So you’re all good then?’ I gotta explain like, ‘Sure!’ Or else I gotta explain, ‘Well you know, probably got a few more weeks. I just started to walk. But you know, sure.’ But anyway, whatever dude. Talking about it, I’m good. I am walking good now and stuff. So that’s cool. But man, you know, medication has its purpose.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)