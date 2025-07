AAA has officially announced that WWE legend Natalya will be competing at their upcoming Alianzas event this Friday. The show is set to take place at the Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City, Mexico.

Also confirmed for the card is El Grande Americano, who will go one-on-one with Octagon Jr. in a featured singles bout.

More details on Natalya’s opponent and full match card are expected to be revealed soon.