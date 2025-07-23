WWE RAW Hits 27 Consecutive Weeks In Netflix Global Top 10

WWE’s flagship program Monday Night Raw has officially spent 27 consecutive weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for English-language TV shows, according to a new report from Variety.

Since debuting on Netflix on January 6, Raw has averaged approximately 6.3 million hours viewed per week, translating to more than 3 million views weekly under Netflix’s measurement system. The consistent viewership highlights the massive reach of WWE’s partnership with the streaming giant.

Raw has not only dominated globally but has also performed exceptionally well in international markets:

Top 10 in Canada for 26 weeks

Top 10 in the United Kingdom for 23 weeks

Top 10 in Mexico for 22 weeks

In comparison, the show’s fall 2024 run on the USA Network averaged 1.65 million weekly viewers. However, the report notes the difficulty of comparing traditional Nielsen ratings with Netflix’s streaming metrics.

Both WWE and Netflix executives praised the collaboration’s success. “Netflix has been amazing, in every sense of the word. They are phenomenal partners,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “And we can’t say enough about WWE fans. They’ve shown up in full force, as passionate and engaged as ever.”

“It’s everything we could have hoped for and more…”

Netflix’s VP of Sports Gabe Spitzer echoed the sentiment: “It’s everything we could have hoped for and more. We knew going in that we’re not going to change WWE. It was more, how can we add to it in small ways, and that’s what we’ve seen so far. WWE’s distribution has been pretty fragmented up to this point. The hope was, ‘Let’s combine the power of what you guys do with what we do globally, and try to lift this.’”

Currently, WWE’s SmackDown and NXT remain on USA Network and The CW in the U.S., respectively, while Premium Live Events (PLEs) continue to stream domestically on Peacock. However, all of this content is available on Netflix internationally.

WWE’s Future with Netflix

The report also notes growing speculation that Netflix may become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for WWE’s PLEs once the company’s deal with Peacock expires in March 2026. This would align WWE with Netflix’s increasing foray into live sports, including its recent NFL doubleheader and the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing event.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on WWE’s ongoing evolution in the streaming space.