Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Pays Tribute To Hulk Hogan As Protestor Interrupts

As reported by PWMania.com, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) has sadly passed away at the age of 71. The news has sparked emotional tributes from across the globe—including a personal reflection from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a public news conference on Thursday.

Before addressing the day’s formal agenda, DeSantis paused to pay tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer, reflecting on Hogan’s legacy as a cultural icon and personal hero to many Floridians.

“Before I get into the gist of today’s information, just as a Floridian—someone who grew up in West Central Florida—I was sad to see the news that Hulk Hogan passed away today,” DeSantis said. “He was a major icon for anybody in Gen X.

Growing up in the ’80s and early ’90s, he was already a star before Hulkamania even took off. I remember seeing him as Thunderlips in Rocky III, and a few years later he became WWF Champion. As a kid, it felt like we had our own superhero—especially knowing he was from the Tampa Bay area. That really meant something to all of us who grew up there.”

DeSantis’ remarks were heartfelt and nostalgic, capturing the profound cultural impact Hogan had not only as a wrestling superstar but as a pop culture figure who transcended generations.

Shortly after his comments, the press conference was disrupted by a protestor who began shouting profanities and was swiftly removed by security. The outburst was captured and shared via Going Ringside’s official YouTube channel:

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more tributes and updates as the wrestling world continues to honor the life and legacy of Hulk Hogan.