Clearwater Police Issue Official Statement On Hulk Hogan’s Passing

As PWMania.com reported, legendary pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) has passed away at the age of 71. Following the news, the Clearwater Police Department in Florida released an official statement offering clarity on the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to authorities, emergency services responded to a medical call at Hogan’s residence earlier Thursday morning:

“Just before 10:00 AM today, Clearwater Fire and Rescue, along with the Clearwater Police Department, responded to a residence in the 1000 block of El Dorado Avenue for a medical-related emergency.

Upon arrival, it was determined that Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was experiencing a serious medical issue. Emergency personnel administered treatment and transported Mr. Bollea to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased at 11:17 AM.

The Clearwater Police Department has opened a standard death investigation, as is protocol in these types of incidents. At this time, there are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances related to the call.

Our personnel are providing the Hogan family with the necessary support and resources. We respectfully urge the public and media to honor the family’s privacy during this profoundly difficult time.

No additional information or public records will be released today. Further updates will be provided when available.”

The wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of one of its most iconic and influential figures. Hulk Hogan’s impact transcended sports entertainment and left a lasting legacy on fans across generations.

