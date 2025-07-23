Netflix Sports VP Gabe Spitzer Addresses Future WWE Expansion Possibilities

Netflix’s landmark deal with WWE continues to pay off in a major way, and now a top executive at the streaming giant is shedding light on the partnership’s success—and where it might be headed next.

Speaking to Joe Otterson of Variety, Gabe Spitzer, Netflix’s Vice President of Sports, called the collaboration “everything we could have hoped for and more,” emphasizing the seamless integration of WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, into Netflix’s global platform.

“We’re not going to change WWE…”

“It’s everything we could have hoped for and more,” Spitzer said. “We knew going in that we’re not going to change WWE. It was more, how can we add to it in small ways, and that’s what we’ve seen so far.”

Netflix launched Monday Night Raw globally on January 6th, 2025, and it has since become a consistent force in the platform’s Top 10 English-language TV shows. The program has averaged over 6.3 million watch hours per week and remains a dominant presence across multiple international markets, including the UK, Canada, and Mexico.

Spitzer noted that the partnership was always about amplification, not reinvention. “The hope was, ‘Let’s combine the power of what you guys do with the power of what we do with our global distribution… and try to lift this,’” Spitzer explained. “And we can see that happening already.”

Future Expansion?

With WWE’s current domestic streaming agreement with Peacock set to expire in March 2026, fans and analysts alike have speculated that Netflix may become the new home for WWE’s Premium Live Events (PLEs) and archival content in the U.S.

When asked about expanding Netflix’s WWE portfolio, Spitzer remained open but cautious: “For us, it’s still early stages. We want things that are going to create global conversation. And I think with WWE, we already know they have that,” he said. “So we’ll continue to have conversations with the leagues that have rights coming up.”

In the first six months of 2025 alone, WWE programming generated over 280 million view hours on Netflix, led by the premiere of Monday Night Raw, which drew an astounding 6.9 million global viewers on its debut night.

The performance has not only validated the decision to bring WWE to the world’s largest streaming platform but may also pave the way for a deeper collaboration in the years ahead.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on this developing story, backstage news, and full coverage of all things WWE and Netflix.